At least 13 dead, several injured in road accident in Uttarakhand’s Chakrata

At least persons 13 have died and several were left injured after a utility bus they were travelling in, plunged into a deep gorge in Dehradun on Sunday morning.

The police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are present at the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

According to a statement issued by the SDRF, the incident took place on the Tyudi road under the Chakrata area. The utility bus was going from Baila village of Bharam Khat to Vikasnagar in Chakrata.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the incident and condoled the demise of the deceased. “I express my grief over the road accident that took place on the Bulhad-Baila road. May God give peace to the souls of the deceased and give their family members the strength… The district administration has been directed to speed up the rescue work and provide immediate medical attention to the deceased,” he tweeted.

As per initial information, it appears that the driver of the bus lost control and the vehicle fell into a 300-meter deep gorge at the Bulhad-Baila road.

“After getting the information an SDRF team headed by head constable Yogendra Singh Bhandari immediately reached the spot. The team has recovered 13 bodies from the gorge. Two injured were sent to the hospital,” read the statement issued by the SDRF.