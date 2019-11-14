Uttarakhand: Cabinet nod to new rules for start-ups

The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday decided that start-ups registered outside the state will have to employ local residents on at least 50 per cent positions if they have to operate in the state and get benefits of the policy for start-ups.

Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said such start-ups will also need to get registered in Uttarakhand and follow regulations as per the state policy.

The cabinet also approved the policy to set up stone crusheras, hot mix plants and ready mix plants and their mobile plants. Kaushik said the licence period has been extended to 10 years from five years and application fee too has been hiked. A significant change is that such units cannot be set up within 3 km of river banks now. Earlier, this minimum distance was 500 m but that was challenged in National Green Tribunal and several courts had directed the state government to fix the minimum distance between 3 km and 5 km.

The cabinet also approced the Uttarakhand Jaivik Krishi Vidheyak which aims to promote organic farming. The Bill will soon be tabled in the Assembly. Under this Bill, sale and use of chemical and synthetic fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides and weed killers would be discouraged.

The cabinet also approved a proposal for sanction of 62 posts for a team of engineers and other expert staff who will conduct vulnerability survey of government buildings, including hospitals, police stations, DM office, tehsil offices and schools. On the basis of the survey report, necessary measures will be taken for retrofitting of the buildings vulnerable to natural disasters like earthquakes.