Uttarakhand cabinet approves curbs on public procurement by neighbouring nations

The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday approved the recent amendment that the Central government made in the General Financial Rules, 2017, which imposes curbs on public procurement from bidders of countries that share a land border with India.

Uttarakhand shares land borders with China and Nepal. To follow the amendment by the Centre, the state cabinet has amended its Uttarakhand Procurement Rules, 2017, government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said after the cabinet meeting.

This move by the government, made on grounds of defence and national security, is expected to affect mainly Chinese entities interested in bidding in the state.

As the Centre is drawing out modalities for Covid-19 vaccination, the Uttarakhand cabinet also decided that in the first phase, about 20 per cent of the state’s population will be vaccinated, with a priority for healthcare workers, frontline workers and people aged above 50 years with comorbid conditions.

Vaccination booths will be set up in a manner similar to polling centres and 100 people will be vaccinated at each booth, which will be made up of a waiting area, a vaccination area and an observation area.

The cabinet also permitted institutes of higher education in the state to reopen from December 15. Kaushik said Covid-19 guidelines regarding social distancing will be followed in all universities and colleges.

