Uttarakhand bus accident: At least 47 killed in Pauri Garhwal district

Uttarakhand bus accident: The mangled remains of the private bus. Uttarakhand bus accident: The mangled remains of the private bus.

At least 47 people were killed on Sunday morning after a private bus fell into a gorge near Queen village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. Pauri Superintendent of Police, Jagat Ram Joshi said the bus was overloaded when it fell into the 200-metre-deep gorge. The bus was carrying around 55-60 passengers and was on its way to Ramnagar, he added.

Uttarakhand bus accident: The bus was carrying around 55-60 passengers at the time of accident. Uttarakhand bus accident: The bus was carrying around 55-60 passengers at the time of accident.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Dhumkot, he said. DIG Garhwal range Sanjay Gunjyal said rescue operations are being carried out by the police and SDRF personnel, while senior officials have rushed to the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor K K Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and instructed the district administration to extend all help to the injured and the kin of the deceased.

Uttarakhand bus accident: SDRF personnel heading to the accident spot. Uttarakhand bus accident: SDRF personnel heading to the accident spot.

“Extremely saddened by the bus accident in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site,” a tweet from the PMO handle read.

with PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd