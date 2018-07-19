Uttarakhand: 14 killed, 16 injured as bus falls into gorge near Suryadhar

Rescue efforts at the site of accident. Rescue efforts at the site of accident.

At least 14 people were killed and 16 injured in a bus accident in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district Thursday morning. A Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus, in which 25 people were travelling, skidded off Rishikesh Gangotri Highway into a 250 metre deep gorge near Suryadhar.

The Trivendra Singh Rawat-led Uttarakhand government directed helicopters be made available to bring the injured to AIIMS. The government also announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

Search and rescue operations are underway and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

Local administration, police teams, fire department from Tehri and Disaster Response Team from Chamba immediately rushed to the spot. The District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate is also present there.

More details awaited

