Uttarakhand Budget puts focus on Kumbh Mela, elevated corridor

The 2027 Kumbh Mela, the contentious Rispana-Bindal elevated corridor aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Dehradun, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, and social security pensions received significant allocations in the Budget for 2026-27 presented by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday in the state’s summer capital, Gairsain.

The Budget, proposing a total expenditure of Rs 1,11,703 crore, including Rs 64,989 crore as revenue expenditure and Rs 18,153 crore as capital outlay, estimated total receipts at Rs 1,10,143 crore. Chief Minister Dhami said the state is expected to receive around Rs 17,415 crore as its share in central taxes and Rs 18,491 crore in assistance under various Central schemes.

As the state heads to elections next year, the government also amped up provisions of various social security pensions to Rs 1,327.73 crore.

Additionally, the state government has also tried to assuage the hill residents, who in Chaukhutia protested over health sector inadequacies multiple times last year, by announcing district and subdistrict hospitals in various areas. The CM announced that work is underway on projects including District Hospital in Bageshwar, Sub-District Hospitals in Dehradun’s Doiwala and Premnagar, Community Health Centre in Balawala in the state capital, a Sub-District Hospital in Uttarkashi, Sub-District Hospitals in Haridwar’s Bharwari and Bhagwanpur, a Sub-District Hospital in Almora, a Community Health Centre in Chaukhutia, a Community Health Centre in Dugadda in Tehri Garhwal, and the Multi-speciality and Super-speciality Hospital in Bhowali in Nainital.

Of the allocations, Rs 350 crore has been earmarked for the Rispana–Bindal elevated corridor project, which has been criticised by environmentalists and social activists on account of potential widespread displacement and ecological consequences, and Rs 1,027 crore has been reserved for the Kumbh Mela scheduled for 2027. While Pradham Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has been allocated Rs 1,050 crore, Rs 1,113 crore has been earmarked for the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

The CM laid emphasis on youth and women in the Budget, allocating Rs 11,871 crore to education and sports, and Rs 586 crore has been earmarked for skill development programmes. This includes an allocation of Rs 28 crore as grants for Sanskrit schools. Dhami said that Rs 19,692 crore has been earmarked as a gender budget for women’s empowerment, under which schemes such as Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Nanda Gaura Yojana, the Chief Minister’s Mahalakshmi Kit and the Eija-Boi Shagun scheme will be implemented. The Civil Aviation department has also seen a crucial allocation of Rs 52.50 crore.

Addressing a press conference later, the Chief Minister said the Budget reflects a balance between development, heritage, culture and modernity, and marks an important step towards “a developed Uttarakhand for a developed India”.

Story continues below this ad

Dhami further said that in pursuit of a self-reliant Uttarakhand, the state government has identified three key sectors — agriculture, industry and tourism — as the main “growth drivers”. Along with Mission Apple, with an allocation of Rs 42 crore, the state government has set aside Rs 30.70 crore for kiwi and dragon fruit promotion. One of the pressing concerns in the state due to the increased incursion of wild animals in agriculture, the state government has announced Rs 20 crore for crop protection and fencing. In the industry sector, Rs 75 crore has been allocated for the assistance scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Rs 60 crore for the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, Rs 25 crore as grants under the Mega Industrial and Mega Textile Policy, Rs 30 crore for promotion of investment, startups and entrepreneurship, and Rs 25 crore for a Startup Venture Fund.

The third driver of the economy, tourism, will receive Rs 210.59 crore under the revenue head of the Tourism Department and Rs 296.45 crore for the capital expenditure. Another Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for the development of global tourist destinations, Rs 18.50 crore for eco-tourism activities and Rs 2 crore for organising the International Day of Yoga.