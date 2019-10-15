Uttarakhand: BJP warns MLAs: Speak carefully, or face action

Uttarakhand BJP on Monday asked all party MLAs and other leaders to exercise “control” while making statements and follow the party’s ideologies, or else face disciplinary action.

The warning, which comes after multiple recent incidents of party leaders making controversial remarks, were issued during a meeting at the BJP state headquarters in Dehradun.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP national vice-president and Uttarakhand in-charge Shyam Jaju and senior leaders from across the state took part in the meeting.

Rawat is learnt to have said that certain “inappropriate” remarks by some leaders could be damaging for the party, and asked all leaders to take care of dignity.

Jaju, sources said, asked everyone to follow party policies and ideologies to avoid any adverse action.

While the meeting was convened to review BJP’s work in ongoing panchayat polls, party’s organisational elections and other programmes, sources said all senior leaders expressed concern over incidences of “indiscipline” and asked MLAs to exercise restraint.

Recently, BJP’s Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral had sparked a controversy after a video emerged on social media, purportedly showing him making objectionable remarks against Muslims and saying that he does not need votes of Muslims.

On Saturday, the BJP had issued a notice to Thukral, who submitted his reply to state unit president Ajay Bhatt on Monday. A BJP leader said Thukral had also used objectionable words for Sita while enacting the role of Ravan during a Ramlila in his constituency earlier this month.

After the meeting, Bhatt said, “We have clearly said that if any public representative or (BJP) worker makes any statement against the party line, they will be responsible for that and disciplinary action will be taken against them.”

Referring to Thukral, he said, “If any MLA has made any remark against the party’s ideology of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas (taking everyone together), the party has issued a showcause notice to him. The party will take action after receiving his reply.”

Bhatt said strict action, including expulsion from the party, could be taken in such cases. As of Monday, the state BJP has expelled 97 party leaders over the last 15 days on disciplinary grounds following reports that they are contesting against BJP-supported candidates in the panchayat polls.