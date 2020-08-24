Uttarakhand BJP to form dist committees to tackle party workers’ grievances

Uttarakhand Government Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo)

With one-and-a-half years left for the BJP-led government to complete its tenure in Uttarakhand, the party Sunday decided to form district level coordination committee to address party workers’ grievances about the local administration and the police.

The committee also discussed the possibility of a cabinet expansion in the near future and the issue of four MLAs facing accusations of indiscipline.

BJP’s Uttarakhand president Bansidhar Bhagat said five-member committees — under district presidents and including local party legislators and senior party workers — will be formed in all the districts. The announcement came after the state core committee meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, party national vice-president Shyam Jaju, joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Lok Sabha MPs Ajay Bhatt and Tirath Singh Rawat, in Dehradun.

“Workers often complain that the local police inspector, SP or DM is not listening to them. A discussion on this issue was held on priority today so that workers’ complaints can be resolved,” Bhagat said.

Sworn in as CM in 2017, Rawat is yet to make his first cabinet expansion despite repeated demands by MLAs. Bhagat said the CM has to consult Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter before taking a decision.

Bhagat said the four MLAs facing allegations of indiscipline will be issued a warning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.