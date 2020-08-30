Uttarakhand BJP president tests Covid positive

Uttarakhand BJP president Bansi Dhar Bhagat. (Photo: Twitter/ @bansidharbhagat)

Uttarakhand BJP president Bansi Dhar Bhagat has tested positive for Covid-19.

His son, who is an office-bearer of the party’s youth wing, had tested positive a day earlier.

The state BJP headquarters in Dehradun has been closed for two days for sanitisation.

MLA from Kaladhungi in Nainital district, Bhagat took to Twitter to confirm that his corona test report was positive. He appealed to party functionaries and workers who had come in contact with him in the last week to get tested.

Bhagat (70) is asymptomatic but has been admitted to Doon hospital due to the age factor.

As Bhagat had interacted with mediapersons on Thursday, and invited them for an interaction over lunch at his new official residence in Dehradun on August 24, the state government has agreed to get rapid antigen test of those mediapersons done.

Sources said the party will hold its state executive meet on August 31, and the party’s central office-bearers from Delhi will connect via video-conferencing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd