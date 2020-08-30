scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 29, 2020
Uttarakhand BJP president tests Covid positive

Bansi Dhar Bhagat's son, who is an office-bearer of the party’s youth wing, had tested positive a day earlier.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun | Published: August 30, 2020 1:28:29 am
Bansidhar Bhagat, Bansidhar Bhagat BJP, Bansidhar Bhagat PM Modi, Modi wave votes, Uttarakhand assembly elections, indian express, Uttarakhand newsUttarakhand BJP president Bansi Dhar Bhagat. (Photo: Twitter/ @bansidharbhagat)

Uttarakhand BJP president Bansi Dhar Bhagat has tested positive for Covid-19.

His son, who is an office-bearer of the party’s youth wing, had tested positive a day earlier.

The state BJP headquarters in Dehradun has been closed for two days for sanitisation.

MLA from Kaladhungi in Nainital district, Bhagat took to Twitter to confirm that his corona test report was positive. He appealed to party functionaries and workers who had come in contact with him in the last week to get tested.

Bhagat (70) is asymptomatic but has been admitted to Doon hospital due to the age factor.

Coronavirus Explained
As Bhagat had interacted with mediapersons on Thursday, and invited them for an interaction over lunch at his new official residence in Dehradun on August 24, the state government has agreed to get rapid antigen test of those mediapersons done.

Sources said the party will hold its state executive meet on August 31, and the party’s central office-bearers from Delhi will connect via video-conferencing.

