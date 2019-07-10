Uttarakhand BJP MLA dances with guns in hands, may face expulsion from party

Suspended BJP MLA from Uttarkhand Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion landed in trouble once again on Wednesday as a video showing him dancing with guns in his hands during a get-together went viral prompting an embarrassed party to issue a show cause notice to him.

Advertising

In the video, the Khanpur MLA is purportedly seen dancing to a popular Bollywood number with two revolvers in his hands and a carbine hanging from his shoulder. He is seen sipping his drink from a glass as his friends cheer him on.

BJP’s national media in-charge Anil Baluni said the party strongly condemns the MLA’s behaviour and strict action will be taken against him. “A notice has been issued to the MLA seeking an explanation from him for his behaviour within 10 days,” state unit president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt told reporters in Haridwar.

“If his explanation is not found satisfactory, he can even be expelled from the party,” Bhatt who was in Haridwar to attend a ceremony said.

Advertising

The BJP had last month suspended Champion from the party for three months on charges of indiscipline. Bhatt said the words used by the MLA about Uttarakhand in the video clip have caused huge embarrassment to the party.

Party vice-president and in charge of its affairs in Uttarakhand Shyam Jaju, who accompanied Bhatt, said the BJP never compromises with its principles.

“What Champion has done does not behove a public representative. The BJP will never tolerate it. Strictest action will be taken against the MLA,” Jaju said, adding that Champion is already suspended from the party.

Champion’s three-month suspension had followed preliminary investigations by the party into charges of indiscipline against him and that of threatening a journalist at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi.

The MLA is no stranger to controversies. He was also in the news a couple of months ago for publicly indulging in a war of words with BJP MLA from Jhabreda Deshraj Karnawal and challenging him to a wrestling bout.

Champion was among the Congress MLAs who had rebelled against Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016.