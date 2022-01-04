Uttarakhand: BJP MLA complains to CM against neglect by 2 ministries held by same minister

INDICATING POSSIBLE factionalism in the ruling party in Uttarakhand, BJP MLA Daleep Singh Rawat has written two separate letters to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a span of one month, accusing the state Forest Ministry and Energy Ministry of neglecting his Lansdowne constituency. Both ministries are run by minister Harak Singh Rawat.

In his January 1 letter, sources said, the MLA demanded deployment of an executive engineer in Nainidanda electricity distribution section, which was recently inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Last month, he had sent a similar letter to Dhami, demanding a high-level inquiry into corruption in the forest department. He also alleged that the divisional office of Kalagarh Tiger Reserve is being operated from Kotdwar instead of Lansdowne although a move to transfer the office had been stopped following his protest.

The MLA also warned to sit on an indefinite fast if action was not taken, the sources said.

“The complaint is not against any individual, but that the departments are not working. It is another thing that the departments belong to Harak Singh Rawat ji. I have nothing against anyone in particular,” the Lansdowne MLA told The Indian Express.

“We have a division of Kalagarh Tiger Reserve in Lansdowne, which was shifted to Kotdwar. I had objected against it and the transfer was stopped. However, the Lansdowne office is working just like a camp office now,” he alleged.

“Similarly, recently a division of power distribution section was opened in this area but even after that not a single employee is appointed there. The officials say they have pressure on them from above and that is why they cannot come. This is why I wrote a letter in anger,” he said, adding that he did not take any individual’s name but of the department.

Minister Rawat did not respond to calls for his reaction.

The MLA said the Chief Minister has assured him that a team will be sent to look into the matter and resolve the issue.

Earlier, on December 24, the minister had threatened to quit during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Dhami. He was upset with the alleged inaction over a proposed medical college in his constituency Kotdwar.