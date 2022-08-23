scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Uttarakhand BJP announces names of new office bearers

Keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, regional and caste equations have also been given priority in the new list of office bearers.

Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt.(Facebook/MahendraBhatt)

Giving preference to younger faces and women, Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt Tuesday announced his new team of 34 state party office bearers. Keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, regional and caste equations have also been given priority in the new list of office bearers.

The new team includes eight vice presidents, three state general secretaries, eight secretaries, one office secretary, one media in-charge, one state cell in-charge and one state department in-charge. In addition to this, seven presidents of different morchas have also been announced. Shashank Rawat, Asha Nautiyal, Jogendra Pundir, Rakesh Giri, Samir Arya, Rakesh Rana and Intezar Hussain have been appointed as presidents of the party’s Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, OBC Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha and Minority Morcha, respectively.

The list of BJP state vice presidents includes Balwant Singh Bhauryal, Kailash Sharma, Kuldeep Kumar, Kalpana Saini, Neeru Devi, Mukesh Koli, Shailendra Bisht and Deshraj Karnawal.

Khilendra Chaudhry, Rajendra Bisht and Aditya Kothari have been appointed as the party state general secretaries while Meena Gangola, Aditya Chauhan, Meera Raturi, Hema Joshi, Leelawati Rana, Rakesh Nainwal, Gurvinder Singh Chandok and Vikas Sharma have been appointed as the secretaries.

Punit Mittal will be the new treasurer and Saket Aggrawal is the new co-treasurer. Kaustubhanand Joshi has been declared the office secretary, while Pushkar Singh Kala and Rishi Kandwal are the state cell in-charge. For the state department in-charge, names of Anil Shahi and Ramesh Gadiya have been announced. Manveer Singh Chauhan is set to continue as the state media in-charge.

Other than announcing office bearers from almost every district, the party has also made space for relatives of former leaders. Of the three general secretaries, Rajendra Bisht is the brother of former minister Govind Singh Bisht and Aditya Kothari had contested against the BJP candidate in 2012 but joined the BJP later. Shashank Rawat, who has been made the Yuva Morcha president, is the son of former union minister and former MP Late Bachi Singh Rawat. Deshraj Karnawal has been made a vice president after he failed to get a ticket in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha election. Kalpana Saini was made a vice president even after being a Rajya Sabha member.

Bhatt, a two-time MLA from the party, had replaced Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik as the state president last month.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 06:48:37 pm
‘Yusuf sahab would often tell me about his fear of Dilip Kumar’

