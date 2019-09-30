Uttarakhand: BJP acts against 40 leaders for anti-party activities

IN A major crackdown against rebels, Uttarakhand BJP on Sunday removed 40 party leaders from their posts and initiated an exercise to expel them from the party organisation on charges of anti-party activities as these leaders filed nominations in the ongoing panchayat polls against party’s authorised candidates.

Advertising

Party state general secretary Rajendra Bhandari issued a list of these 40 leaders on Sunday stating that action against them has been taken considering reports of their indulgence in anti-party activities.

Among these 40 leaders, 14 are from Tehri, nine from Nainital, four from Pithoragarh, six in Bagheshwar, two each in Pauri, Uttarkashi, Dehradun and one in Almora.

The state election commission has announced the schedule for panchayat polls.

Advertising

As these elections are not contested on symbol of political parties, every registered political party declares their authorised supported candidates who contest polls on the symbols allotted by the district election offices.

“They were asked to withdraw nominations but they did not and now the date of withdrawal has passed. They have been removed from party posts with immediate effect and they will be expelled from the party after formal consultation with the disciplinary committee of the party,” Bhandari said.