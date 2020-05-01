Uttarakhand begins registration for interstate travel

Officials claim the majority of people from Uttarakhand are in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, besides other states. Officials claim the majority of people from Uttarakhand are in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, besides other states.

The Uttarakhand government Thursday opened registrations for those who wish to return to the hill state and is developing a standard operating procedure for the movement of people between Uttarakhand and other states, covering several aspects such as medical examination, sanitisation and lodging.

This comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for movement of migrants, tourists, students and others stranded in different states due to the lockdown.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh to start making arrangements for the return of people to Uttarakhand.

“The SOP will be developed by Friday. All aspects will be covered so that people can travel without any inconvenience. We will try to get people as soon as possible,” Utpal Kumar Singh told The Indian Express.

The registrations have begun on a dedicated website and people are also contacting the state’s helpline numbers, according to officials.

The Chief Secretary said that Uttarakhand officials have started communicating with the nodal officers concerned in different states.

People have been asked to also mention their preferred mode of transport, including private vehicle, train, bus and flight. Officials said these options have been given considering the possibility of those who want to come from far away areas such as Hyderabad and Bangalore.

“We are creating a data bank so that we know how many people are at various places and what mode of travel they would prefer due to any reason. With this, the government will come to know how many people can travel by air only. A decision will then be taken accordingly,” an official said.

The Uttarakhand government is also in talks with the Central government to get information about people who are stranded in foreign countries and want to return to Uttarakhand. Arrangements may be planned for their return too.

