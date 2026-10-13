No gutka, pan masala allowed in Uttarakhand now; FDA prohibits sale for one year

3 min readDehradunOct 13, 2026 07:50 PM IST
The Uttarakhand government has prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala and other food products containing tobacco or nicotine across the state for one year.
The order issued by Uttarakhand FDA Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey invokes the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, in the interest of public health.
Section 30(2)(a) of the Act empowers a state Food Safety Commissioner to prohibit the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of any food article across the state for up to one year, if necessary in the interest of public health.
The order refers to Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, which states that tobacco and nicotine shall not be used as ingredients in any food product.
Explaining the rationale for the prohibition, the order by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner states: “Since tobacco and nicotine are being used as ingredients in gutka and pan masala, and a large quantity of tobacco and nicotine is being used as ingredients in food products, it is necessary, in the interest of public health, to prohibit (them).”
The order has been circulated to the Chief Secretary, the Health Department, the Director General of Health, all district magistrates, chief medical officers and officials of the FDA.
The Uttarakhand order is part of a wider effort by states to enforce restrictions on tobacco and nicotine in food products.
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The Union government had previously told Parliament that 33 states and Union Territories had issued orders to implement the food safety regulations banning the manufacture, sale and storage of gutka and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine.
Ban in other states
In January, Odisha had issued a comprehensive order prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and consumption of gutka and food products containing tobacco or nicotine in the state. The move was intended to address ambiguities in the earlier ban and prevent circumvention of the restrictions.
More recently, in August, Karnataka also imposed a one-year prohibition on the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala and other such products.
The challenge for authorities has been ensuring that manufacturers and retailers do not circumvent restrictions by selling components separately.
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In 2016, the Supreme Court directed statutory authorities to enforce the prohibition on food products containing tobacco and nicotine, and asked the health secretaries of all states and Union Territories to submit affidavits on compliance with the ban.