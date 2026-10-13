No gutka, pan masala allowed in Uttarakhand now; FDA prohibits sale for one year

Uttarakhand bans products containing tobacco and nicotine in the state for a year. (Source: File)

The Uttarakhand government has prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala and other food products containing tobacco or nicotine across the state for one year.

The order issued by Uttarakhand FDA Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey invokes the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, in the interest of public health.

Section 30(2)(a) of the Act empowers a state Food Safety Commissioner to prohibit the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of any food article across the state for up to one year, if necessary in the interest of public health.

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The order refers to Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, which states that tobacco and nicotine shall not be used as ingredients in any food product.