Helicopter with 6 crashes near Uttarakhand’s Badrinath amid bad weather

The IMD had warned of thunderstorms, hail and winds gusting to 50 kmph in Chamoli, with rain and snowfall forecast along the Badrinath-Joshimath route.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
2 min readUpdated: Oct 30, 2026 03:14 PM IST
The district administration has received information about the helicopter going missing.There were six people onboard — five passengers and one pilot.(Screengrab from PTI)
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A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, crashed while returning from Badrinath Dham to Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday amid adverse weather conditions, district administration sources told The Indian Express.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Chamoli on October 30, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph in isolated areas. It had also forecast light to moderate rainfall across the district, with light rain and snowfall likely along the Badrinath-Joshimath sector.

The district administration said it had received information about the helicopter losing contact but was awaiting confirmation on whether it had crashed. Details of those onboard and the circumstances of the incident were awaited.

According to Sub-Inspector Manohar Kanyal, posted at Joshimath police station, information was received from the Joshimath SDM at 2.21 pm that a helicopter had reportedly made a crash landing above Chai village in the Joshimath area.

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In this regard, UCADA (Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority) personnel said that the location of a Trans Bharat helicopter was showing near the Army camp above Chai village. The helicopter was travelling from Badrinath to Sahastradhara.

There were six people onboard — five passengers and one pilot. However, complete information about whether the helicopter had crashed or made an emergency landing was not yet available.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Joshimath and Pandukeshwar left for the reported location at 2.24 pm.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

An Award-winning journalist covering the state of Uttarakhand, Vidheesha Kuntamalla has reported on ... Read More

 

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