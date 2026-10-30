Helicopter with 6 crashes near Uttarakhand’s Badrinath amid bad weather

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A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, crashed while returning from Badrinath Dham to Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday amid adverse weather conditions, district administration sources told The Indian Express.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Chamoli on October 30, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph in isolated areas. It had also forecast light to moderate rainfall across the district, with light rain and snowfall likely along the Badrinath-Joshimath sector.
The district administration said it had received information about the helicopter losing contact but was awaiting confirmation on whether it had crashed. Details of those onboard and the circumstances of the incident were awaited.
चाई गांव, जोशीमठ के निकट हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश होने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। जिला प्रशासन, आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग, एसडीआरएफ द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है।
स्वयं भी पूरे घटनाक्रम की निरंतर निगरानी कर रहा हूं। गंभीर रूप से घायलों को तत्काल एयरलिफ्ट कर बेहतर उपचार हेतु हायर सेंटर पहुंचाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
ईश्वर से यात्रियों के सकुशल होने की कामना करता हूं।
— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 30, 2026
According to Sub-Inspector Manohar Kanyal, posted at Joshimath police station, information was received from the Joshimath SDM at 2.21 pm that a helicopter had reportedly made a crash landing above Chai village in the Joshimath area.
In this regard, UCADA (Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority) personnel said that the location of a Trans Bharat helicopter was showing near the Army camp above Chai village. The helicopter was travelling from Badrinath to Sahastradhara.
There were six people onboard — five passengers and one pilot. However, complete information about whether the helicopter had crashed or made an emergency landing was not yet available.
Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Joshimath and Pandukeshwar left for the reported location at 2.24 pm.