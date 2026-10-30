Helicopter with 6 crashes near Uttarakhand’s Badrinath amid bad weather

A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, crashed while returning from Badrinath Dham to Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday amid adverse weather conditions, district administration sources told The Indian Express.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Chamoli on October 30, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph in isolated areas. It had also forecast light to moderate rainfall across the district, with light rain and snowfall likely along the Badrinath-Joshimath sector.

The district administration said it had received information about the helicopter losing contact but was awaiting confirmation on whether it had crashed. Details of those onboard and the circumstances of the incident were awaited.