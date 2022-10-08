Uttarkashi avalanche tragedy: She was passionate about mountaineering, worst has happened, says father of 28-yr-old climber from Guwahati

On Wednesday morning, the father of mountaineer Deepshikha Hazarika, 28, learnt from TV news that an avalanche had hit the group his daughter was part of, and that most of the members are missing. Scared and distraught, Golap Hazarika, a health department employee in the Assam government, informed his senior, who arranged two air tickets from Guwahati to Delhi. After he, along with his son Deepjyoti, reached Delhi on Wednesday late night, the Assam government arranged a car for them to reach Dehradun, where they stayed on Thursday, and then reached Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in Uttarkashi on Friday.

After days of uncertainty, on Friday night, Golap’s worst fears came true with the news that Deepshikha was among the dead.

“I was alone at home on Wednesday morning when I saw the news. The incident had taken place on Tuesday but we had no information. During the flight to Delhi, and the entire journey from there up to Uttarkashi, we kept praying. We did not know what to do, waited in anxiety. Only on Friday night, I came to know that my only daughter is gone,” said Golap as he broke down at the ITBP camp in Uttarkashi’s Matli town while waiting to receive the body.

According to officials at the NIM, the body will be shifted to Dehradun and from there, the Assam government has made arrangements to get it airlifted to Deepshikha’s home district Guwahati. Similar arrangements have been made by the Meghalaya government to carry the body of Tiklu Jyrwa, a member of the Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA) and another victim of the avalanche.

Following the slab avalanche that hit the Draupadi ka Danda-2 (DKD-2) peak when a team of 34 trainees and 7 trainers were trying to scale it as part of an advanced mountaineering course, so far, the rescuers have recovered 26 bodies, while three persons are still missing. Out of the 41, only 12 could be rescued.

Due to bad weather, the Air Force choppers could bring only 11 (four on Friday and seven on Saturday) of the 26 bodies to the NIM base camp and from there to the ITBP camp. Four bodies brought on Friday included those of Himachal resident Shivam Kainthla, and Uttarakhand residents Savita Kanswal and Naumi Rawat.

Bodies of Deepshikha, Uttarakhand residents Shubham Sangri, Siddharth Khanduri, Rahul Panwar, Meghalaya resident Tiklu Jyrwa, Haryana resident Nitish Dahiya, and Uttar Pradesh resident Ravi Kumar Nirmal arrived at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in an Army chopper on Saturday morning.

While victims of the slab avalanche were from different states, one thing that united them was their immense love for mountains and passion for climbing.

“She had a deep passion for mountaineering from a very young age. She was crazy about the mountains. I remember, Deepshikha was just 13 or 14 when she applied for the Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) but was denied admission due to her young age. She came back home crying, and threatened to slit her wrist if she did not get selected. I had to try very hard to convince her to wait a few years and then follow her passion for the mountains,” said Golap, trying his best to frame words.

Waiting at the ITBP camp — where take-off and landing of Army choppers is more frequent since the last few days — are also members of other distraught families, waiting for the bodies of their loved ones.

“We arrived here on Tuesday and have been waiting since then. First day, we stayed at a hotel and shifted to NIM campus on Wednesday. Whenever we ask the authorities, all they tell us is that they are passing on every information they are getting from the base camp,” said Saurabh Panwar, elder brother of Dehradun resident Kapil Panwar (22) who is now feared dead.

“We have no idea how long we will have to wait. The only thing we have received so far are the belongings of Kapil he left at NIM before his trek. It includes his clothes, documents needed for the advanced course, and his travel diary,” said Kapil’s cousin brother Navdeep, showing Kapil’s Instagram page “himalayawasi” where he posted photos from his mountain visits. Navdeep said that they have not opened Kapil’s diary yet.

Navdeep is one of the 20 members of his extended family waiting at the ITBP camp.

Among those confirmed dead are Himanchal Pradesh resident Shivam Kainthla and his cousin Anshul Kainthla. While some of the family members of Shivam have taken his body back to their hometown, others are still waiting for Anshul’s.

A NIM official said that on Friday night around 14 families were staying on the campus waiting for the bodies of their love ones. Around seven of them are still waiting. Some of the families are on their way to Uttarkashi.