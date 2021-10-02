Uttarakhand avalanche: Four people found lying scattered near Trishul peak

Four people, possibly members of a team of mountaineers that went missing following an avalanche, were spotted lying scattered near Mount Trishul during a search operation conducted with the help of a helicopter on Saturday.

Those spotted lying en route to the peak can be members of the Indian Navy’s mountaineering team that had gone missing after an avalanche on Friday, said Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) Principal Col Amit Bisht, who is leading a team of rescuers.

Mortal remains of four out of five missing Naval mountaineers retrieved today – Lt Cdr Rajnikant Yadav

Lt Cdr Yogesh Tiwari

Lt Cdr Anant Kukreti

Hariom MCPO II#CNS & all ranks of #IndianNavy express profound grief & heartfelt condolences to the families on this loss. pic.twitter.com/7ReNYNeFyf — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 2, 2021

However, rescuers are still trying to reach close to the spot with the weather hampering their efforts, he said.

“Rescuers have made it up to the Sutlej Camp II on way to the peak so far and we hope to reach close to the spot by tomorrow,” Colonel Bisht said.

A team of rescuers from the NIM, Uttarkashi; High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg; and Garhwal Scouts personnel is engaged in the combined search and rescue operation, he said.

Five mountaineers of the Indian Navy and one porter went missing early on Friday morning after being caught in an avalanche on their way to the Trishul peak in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district.

Mount Trishul, which means trident, a weapon associated with lord Shiva, is a group of three Himalayan peaks.

The adventure wing of the Indian Navy had informed the NIM authorities about the incident around 11 am on Friday and sought the help of the institute’s search and rescue team.

According to information available here, a 20-member team of mountaineers of the Indian Navy had embarked on an expedition to the 7, 120 metre Mount Trishul 15 days ago.