Avalanche strikes Uttarakhand’s Danda-2 peak; 28 mountaineers feared trapped

As many as 28 people are feared trapped following an avalanche in Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday. Rapid relief operations are presently underway to rescue those trapped, all of whom are trainees at the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. The peak is located in the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand.