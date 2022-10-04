scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Avalanche strikes Uttarakhand’s Danda-2 peak; 28 mountaineers feared trapped

Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel informed CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File)

As many as 28 people are feared trapped following an avalanche in Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday. Rapid relief operations are presently underway to rescue those trapped, all of whom are trainees at the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. The peak is located in the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand.

Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel along with the team of NIM to rescue the trainees trapped in the avalanche in Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak at the earliest.

 

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 01:20:07 pm
