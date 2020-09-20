Uttarakhand Assembly session: More than dozen MLAs aged over 65 asked to attend only via video-conferencing

The Assembly session, as of now, is scheduled to run for three days.

Officials have appealed to over a dozen MLAs in Uttarakhand to attend the upcoming Monsoon Session of the state Assembly — scheduled to start on September 23 — via video-conferencing, as they are aged above 65.

Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal, speaking to reporters on Saturday, added that all legislators who would be attending the session in person have been asked to undergo Covid-19 tests and that the session, as of now, is scheduled to run for three days.

More than 14 legislators, including at least two ministers, have tested positive for a Covid-19 infection in the recent weeks. Veteran Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Indira Hridayesh was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun on Saturday after she tested positive.

Sources in the government, added that the session may be curtailed, but Aggarwal said they had received information for only a 3-day session so far.

“So far, information is for a three-day session. The rest will be decided in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Sunday. As a precautionary measure, and for the safety of all the legislators as well as the staff and others, all the ministers and MLAs have been asked to undergo Covid-19 test,” Aggawal said.

Tests will be done at their respective residences. Other officers and staff of the Vishan Sabha secretariat will also undergo a rapid antigen test.

