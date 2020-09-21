scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Uttarakhand: Assembly session duration reduced, Question Hour out

Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal tested positive just hours before the BAC and all-party meetings on Sunday. He has isolated himself.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Dehradun | September 21, 2020 1:53:01 am
The state cabinet had earlier proposed a three-day session from September 23.

The Uttarakhand Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee Sunday decided to cut down the duration of the forthcoming Monsoon Session to one day and remove the Question Hour. This came as several MLAs, including the Speaker and Leader of Opposition, tested positive for Covid-19,

The state cabinet had earlier proposed a three-day session from September 23.

Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh tested positive on Saturday. Congress MLA Harish Singh, too, has tested positive.

