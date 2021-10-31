Uttarakhand: Amit Shah launches poll campaign, targets Cong ‘appeasement’

Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday launched the BJP’s campaign for next year’s Uttarakhand polls by attacking the Congress for “corruption, scams and appeasement” and applauding the “all-round development” ushered in by the BJP government at the Centre and the state.

At a rally in Dehradun, he pointed to the renovation of the Kedarnath shrine as well as the project to renovate Badrinath Dham as examples of the BJP’s commitment towards “Devbhoomi Uttarakhand”.

“The Congress was scared about doing such work. They were scared about what their vote bank would think if they rebuilt Kedarnath temple. You may be scared (Harish) Rawat ji, but we do not fear anything. Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham is not just of Uttarakhand but the pride of the entire country and reconstruction is a must,” said Shah. He said a statue of Adi Shankaracharya will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kedarnath on November 5.

Later in the day Shah visited Haridwar and met the chief of Shantikunj Haridwar Ashram, Pranav Pandya. He also paid a visit to the Parad Shiv Temple.

There, he said: “Even after 75 years of independence I see people protesting for the rights given in the Constitution. A lot of people become eager and forceful for the same. I have no objection to it. But the same Constitution has given us duties too. The day we demand our rights, fulfilling the duties becomes our responsibility.”

In Dehradun, the Home Minister claimed that his convoy was once stopped on a highway in the state during Congress rule because of namaz being offered on it. “My convoy was stopped, and I asked what happened. They told me that it was Friday when the national highway is shut, and people are permitted to offer namaz on it.

They even thought of declaring Friday as a holiday. Those who do appeasement can never work for the Devbhoomi… Congress party can never do the welfare of Uttarakhand and development came here only when BJP formed a majority government,” said Shah.

The Home Minister claimed that the state government had fulfilled more than 85 per cent of the promises made in its manifesto. “Whatever work is remaining, the BJP is determined to complete under the leadership of young Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami,” he said.

He accused Congress leaders of disappearing for years on end amid different crises, but suddenly emerging during election season with “newly-stitched clothes”.