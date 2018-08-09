Uttarakhand: American citizen found dead in hotel

The body of the American citizen was found rotting on the bed of hotel room. (Representational Image) The body of the American citizen was found rotting on the bed of hotel room. (Representational Image)

A 67-year-old American citizen was found dead in a hotel room in Bhimtal on Thursday. The deceased, Stephen Daniel, from Pennsylvania, USA, was travelling in India on a tourist visa and since May 30, 2018. Daniel was residing in a hotel in Bhimtal, which is a lake town in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region. According to the hotel manager, the staff hadn’t heard from Daniel in the last few days. When they didn’t even receive a response from Daniel after knocking on his door several times, the manager informed the police. The Bhimtal police opened the door using a master key and found the body rotting on the bed of the hotel room.

“The date of death is unknown, and so is the reason behind the death. Only after the post-mortem report will the reasons behind the death be clear,” sub-inspector at the Bhimtal police station Manwar Singh, said.

The American Embassy has been informed about the death of the tourist, police said.

