Uttarakhand cabinet approves proposal to rename Dehradun airport after Vajpayee

The Uttarakhand Cabinet Saturday approved a proposal to rename Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport after BJP patriarch and former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The proposal will now be tabled in the state assembly in the session starting from December 4. If cleared in the assembly, it will be sent to the Centre for approval.

The Jolly Grant Airport, which is named after the area where it is situated, belongs to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). It was built in the year 1974. The AAI suspended the flight operations at the airport between March 2007 and March 2008 “to execute its airport modernisation plan”.

After Vajpayee’s death in August, this year, BJP leader and Uttarakhand assembly speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal had written a letter to Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat requesting that the airport be renamed after Vajpayee as a tribute to the former prime minister for his contributions to the state.

In a similar move, in the year 2016 the Uttarakhand Congress, the then ruling party, had proposed that the airport be renamed after the eighth-century philosopher Adi Shankaracharya.

According to Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat the proposal to rename the airport after Adi Shankaracharya remains pending with the Centre.