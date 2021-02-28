Uttarakhand: After Pauri Garhwal, houses in Nainital to have nameplates with daughter’s name

The administration giving nameplates to the daughters in three villages in Khirsu, Pauri and Yamkeshwar blocks. (Express File Photo)

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday inaugurated a programme in Naintal district under which nameplates of homes will feature the names of daughters in the family. The initiative is similar to one launched in Pauri Garhwal district in 2020.

While the programme in Pauri Garhwal was called ‘Ghaur ki pachyan, Nauni ku Nau’, the one launched in Nainital is named ‘Gharaiki Pehchand Chelik Naam’. Both mean ‘Identity of the house, in the name of the daughter’.

The nameplates will be designed in local folk art Aipen.

Under the programme launched in Nainital, the name of the youngest daughter of the family will be displayed on the nameplate where there is more than one girl in the family. In the first phase, the Nainital Nagar Palika area and one village each from all blocks in rural areas has been selected for distribution of nameplates.

According to a government release, CM Rawat distributed around 224 nameplates on the occasion of the inauguration. According to the release, Rawat said about the initiative that this small step will become a major campaign in the future and every house will bear a daughter’s name. He added that the government is committed to empowering women.

District programme officer Anulekha Bisht said the programme has three aspects—motivation and empowerment of girls; promotion of Aipen; economic empowerment of local women self-help groups (SHGs) who will make the nameplates.

Bisht said that around 8,000 families will be provided nameplates in the first phase of the scheme.

During the event, CM Rawat said the government would be launching the ‘Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalian Yojana’ under which, green fodder will be provided to women at a cheaper price through ration shops, fair price shops and stores of the animal husbandry department and cooperative bodies. He said the scheme would aid women who have to trek through forests to collect fodder.