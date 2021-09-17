Uttarakhand: After MLA moves to BJP, state Congress to hold review of district, city units

After sitting Congress MLA from Purola, Rajkumar, joined the BJP, the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to fan out ‘observers and co-observers’ across its district and city units to conduct reviews into organisational affairs and submit confidential reports within 15 days, party functionaries said.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the state in 2022.

UPCC president Ganesh Godiyal has appointed senior leaders including former and sitting MLAs and organisational office bearers as observers and co-observers, sources said, adding that they have been asked to hold meetings in the assigned districts in coordination with district and city presidents to review activities.

“Such developments send an adverse message against Congress… We are trying best to keep the leaders together and contest the Assembly polls to get back power,” said a party leader.

“Observers and co-observers will tour all the districts and hold a review of organisational activities of booth committees, affairs of district units and check whether these units and leaders there are working in coordination with each other or not,” said Mathura Datt Joshi, party’s senior spokesperson and general secretary (organisation).

The state Congress unit has also decided to consider re-induction those party leaders who had been expelled from the organisation for anti-party activities in past five years. A committee will examine requests of such leaders.