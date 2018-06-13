Uttarakhand: After killing two children, leopard in Bageshwar declared man-eater

According to Uttarakhand chief wildlife warden Digvijay Singh Khati, this is the second instance in this year where a leopard was declared a man-eater. According to Uttarakhand chief wildlife warden Digvijay Singh Khati, this is the second instance in this year where a leopard was declared a man-eater.

A day after killing a seven-year-old boy in the Harinagri village of Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district, a leopard in the Bageshwar forest division was on Tuesday declared a man-eater.

On Monday evening, Deepak, from the Harinagri village, was playing near his house when the leopard attacked him and dragged his body into the nearby forest. On Tuesday morning, the body, which was eaten from the waist region, was found around 250 metres from the house, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Bageshwar Division, R K Singh said.

In another leopard attack, a four-year-old boy from the same village was killed on March 23. The villagers suspect that the same leopard is responsible for both the killings.

DFO Singh said that on Tuesday cages were placed at four places in the village for capturing the man-eating leopard. “If we fail to capture the leopard in the coming days, we shall engage shikaris for the job.”

According to the 2016 leopard census, the Bageshwar forest division is home to 136 leopards. In the division, three persons, including Deepak, have been killed by leopards in past one year.

According to Uttarakhand chief wildlife warden Digvijay Singh Khati, this is the second instance in this year where a leopard was declared a man-eater.

Khati said, “The frequent killings due to leopard attacks in Bageshwar needed to stop, so I declared the leopard a threat to human life… Last month a leopard from the Tehri region was also declared threat to human life after it killed a woman.”

