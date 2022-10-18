Uttarakhand Addl Chief Secy accuses UP Police of trapping innocents

Uttarakhand Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Radha Raturi, on Monday accused Uttar Pradesh Police of “catching innocents to show a case as solved”, thus intensifying the war of words between the police departments of the two states.

The UP Police said the comment of the bureaucrat was “irresponsible and baseless”.

Raturi’s comment came days after a woman, Gurpreet Bhullar, wife of local BJP leader and block chief Gurtej Bhullar, died of bullet injuries in Udham Singh Nagar district when locals clashed with a UP Police team that was chasing a history-sheeter, identified as Jaffar.

“The crime should be solved, and solved in the right way. Aur kissi nirdosh ko pakadna bhi nahi chahiye, ye bhi galat hai. Kai baar UP Police kya karti hai, kissi nirdosh vyakti ko pakad ke wo kahti hai humne solve kar diya. Ye bhi galat hai (No innocent person should be caught. UP Police at times arrest innocent people and claim that they have solved the case. This is wrong). If you punish one innocent person, 99 criminals will be born. There should be an investigation into a crime and only the guilty should be punished,” said Raturi during a press conference in Dehradun on Monday.

After the Udham Singh Nagar clash, Uttarakhand Police had said it was not kept in the loop about the operation, but the UP Police said it did. Two separate FIRs were registered in the case – one in both the states.

“Uttarakhand ACS Home has issued an irresponsible statement without checking the facts. A civil servant should avoid such statements, especially when it is about a matter concerned with the biggest and most sensitive state. The statement is regrettable and baseless,”said , UP Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar.

After Kumar’s statement, Raturi issued a clarification, saying all she meant was that no innocent person should be harassed.