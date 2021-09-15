Uttarakhand AAP president resigns, to fight against CM

Aam Aadmi Party Uttarakhand chief SS Kaler resigned from the post on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled next year. Soon after, the party announced three working state chiefs — one each for Kumaon, Garhwal and Terai regions.

Announcing his resignation, Kaler said that the party has asked him to contest the upcoming election against Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Khatima. Khatima is the hometown of Kaler and he has claimed that he has already started poll preparations with door-to-door contact programmes.

“Since I have to contest against a chief minister, I want to focus on the constituency and spend more time there. I requested the party leadership to relieve me from the responsibility of state president,” Kaler said.

AAP has decided to contest on all 70 seats in the state. Kaler said that party will declare candidates for other constituencies at the appropriate time.

The party has declared retired Army officer Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face and sources said that he may contest from Gangotri seat. The party has said convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Haldwani in Nainital district on September 19.