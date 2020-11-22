Uttarakhand: 57 officer trainees test positive at civil services academy

Twenty-four of the cases were reported on Saturday, the insitute said. (Express photo/Representational)

As many as 57 officer trainees at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), the training institute for the civil services in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, have tested positive for Covid-19 since Friday. Twenty-four of the cases were reported on Saturday, the institute said.

LBSNAA tweeted from its official handle that the affected officer trainees have been quarantined in a dedicated Covid-19 care centre. It also said that more than 162 RT-PCR tests have been conducted since Friday. Institute Director Sanjeev Chopra was not available for comment despite multiple attempts to contact him.

“Today on 21st Nov, 24 fresh positive cases have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 57. All Covid related protocols are being followed in this regard,” LBSNAA tweeted. Protocols relating to social distancing, frequent hand wash and wearing of mask are being strictly followed, it said in another tweet.

A total of 428 officer trainees are present at the campus for the 95th foundation course. “Academy is taking every measure to break the chain of Covid-19 spread… Food and other necessities are being delivered to the Officer Trainees in their hostels by staff who have been equipped adequately…” it said.

