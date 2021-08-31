Uttarakhand: 5 dead in heavy rain following cloudburst

At least five women were killed and two others were reported missing after they were trapped in a flood of debris following a cloudburst in Jumma village in Dharchula tehsil of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district late Sunday, officials said Monday.

Five bodies were recovered from the debris and sludge by Monday afternoon during the search and rescue operation run by NDRF, SDRF, SSB, revenue department and police personnel.

Among the bodies recovered were those of siblings Sanjana (15), Renu (11) and Shivani (9). The other deceased were identified as Sunita Devi and Parvati Devi.

Pithoragarh DM Ashish Chauhan said two people are still missing and search and rescue operations will continue. He said ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh has been sanctioned for the next of kin of each deceased.

“Five bodies, including those of three children, have been recovered, while the search for two more still missing is underway,” SSB commandant M P Singh said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with Pithoragarh district officials and took stock of damage and rescue operations.