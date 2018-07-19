Uttarakhand: 14 killed, 17 injured as bus falls into gorge in Tehri

Rescue efforts at the site of accident. Rescue efforts at the site of accident.

Fourteen persons including two women were killed and 17 others injured when a bus fell into a gorge at Kirgani in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, on Thursday.

The accident happened at 8 am, when the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) bus, which was moving from Bhatwari in Uttarkashi district to Haridwar, fell 250 metres downhill into a gorge at Kirgani in Tehri district, on the Chamba-Uttarkashi National Highway.

The rescue teams including the police and the district administration, and local residents reached the spot of the accident by 8:15 am. Later, the SDRF too joined the rescue operations.

On Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat’s instructions two choppers were deployed to take the critically injured to AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Tehri District Magistrate Sonika said, “Of the 17 injured persons (including the driver), 11 who were critically injured were taken to Rishikesh by choppers. Four others were taken to AIIMS, Rishikesh by road. Two others who were injured were discharged from a local hospital in Tehri district by (Thursday) evening.”

IG SDRF Sanjay Gunjiyal said that the reasons behind the accident were yet to be ascertained. “The passengers who have been questioned have not been able to tell us the actual reason behind the accident. Few of the injured have hinted towards over-speeding, but it’s too early to comment on the reasons that led to the accident,” Gunjiyal said.

DM Sonika said that a magisterial probe had been ordered into the accident.

Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat who ordered Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 for each injured person said, “It’s tragic that the accidents are happening at such frequency across Uttarakhand.”

In another bus accident earlier in July, 48 persons were killed, and 12 others were injured when a 28-seater bus, that was overloaded with passengers, fell into a gorge near Queen village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district.

