Uttarakhand: 12 killed as car rolls down gorge, CM Dhami orders probe

At least 12 persons were killed and five others were injured Friday after an SUV carrying them lost control and fell into a deep gorge near Palla village in Chamoli district, officials said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. He also announced Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia compensation to the kin of each of the deceased.

The 10-seater Tata Sumo had 17 passengers in it, according to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) whose rescue operation at the site was underway till the latest reports came in.

The SUV was on its way to Kimara from Joshimath in the district when, around 3.30 pm, it failed to cross an elevated section of the road. Officials said as the vehicle started moving backward, two passengers got down and tried to stop it by blocking the tires using stones, but in vain as the overloaded vehicle soon rolled down the 500- metre-deep gorge.

“We have recovered 12 bodies (10 male and 2 female)… the process to pull the bodies out of the gorge is on,” the SDRF said in a statement.

All 12 deceased were aged between 27 and 70 years and hailed from the district, officials said.