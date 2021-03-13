Uttarakhand: 11 ministers take oath, including four new faces

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya administes oath of office to state ministers in the presence of new state CM Tirath Singh Rawat, in Dehradun, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Two days after Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as the chief minister of Uttarakhand, eight legislators on Friday took oath as Cabinet ministers and three as ministers of state (independent charge) for the new cabinet.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath to the ministers at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

Barring Madan Kaushik, who was appointed the state BJP president, seven ministers during former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat’s term took oath as ministers in the new government: Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya, Arvind Pandey, Subodh Uniyal (all cabinet ministers) and Rekha Arya and Dhan Singh Rawat (ministers with independent charge).

“None of the members from the previous cabinet have been removed, and the presence of all ministers with Congress background in the new Cabinet gives a message that Trivendra Singh Rawat alone was responsible for anti-incumbency,” said a BJP leader. Four new faces were also included in the new Cabinet:

Bansi Dhar Bhagat: The 70-year-old started politics with the Jan Sangh in 1975. He was elected MLA in 1991, 1993, 1996, 2007, 2012 and 2017 and has served as a minister three times. Bhagat was elected the state BJP president in January last year but was replaced with Kaushik hours before the oath-taking ceremony on Friday.

Bishan Singh Chuphal: A five-time MLA from Didihat constituency , Chufal is among the MLAs who were upset by the working of former CM Rawat and by the bureaucracy in his regime.

Ganesh Joshi: A three-time MLA who represents Mussoorie in the state Assembly, Joshi was arrested in March 2016 for assaulting police horse ‘Shaktiman’ during a BJP protest in Dehradun.

Yatishwaranand: A sanyasi who has been elected for the second-time, the 48-year-old had defeated then CM Harish Rawat in the 2017 Assembly polls.