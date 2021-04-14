Uttarakhand: 1,086 Covid cases reported in Kumbh Mela since April 10

Between April 10 and 4pm of April 13, 1,086 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the Kumbh mela area. The next Shahi Snan (royal dip) is scheduled for Wednesday.

On April 12 when over 30 lakh devotees are estimated to have turned up for the second shahi snan, 387 cases were reported from different locations including Haridwar, parts of Dehradun, Pauri and Tehri. A total of 66,203 tests were conducted Monday in the mela area.

Haridwar chief medical officer Dr SK Jha said 961 cases were reported between April 11 and April 13 in the mela area.

According to a bulletin issued by the state Health Department, a total of 1,925 new cases were recorded in the state Tuesday along with 13 deaths.