Rampur: ‘SP worker’ wants police to find who stole his hens

The Uttar Pradesh Police, which successfully cracked the case of theft of Minister Azam Khan’s buffaloes, now have at their hands a fresh mystery.

This time it is about the theft of nearly a dozen hens from the house of a man in Rampur, that happens to be Azam Khan’s hometown. The owner recently approached the Governor House seeking direction for the police to search for his stolen hens.

The complainant claimed to be a worker of the Samajwadi Party, but president of party’s city unit, Asim Raja, denied having any knowledge about the man being a member of the ruling party. An official at Raj Bhavan said that such a complaint was received and it has been forwarded to the district administration without any direction marked on it.

The complainant in question is one Farhanullah Khan, a resident of Bangla Azad locality in Rampur district. He reportedly had approached City Kotwali police station for lodging his report about one dozen hens stolen from his house on the night of March 31 and alleged the police did not attend to his complaint.

