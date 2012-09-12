Ramgopal clarifies Mulayam’s ‘Opposition’ statement

Clarifying SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s statement that they are is in the Opposition,party leader Ramgopal Yadav said they would support the Congress but not its wrong deeds.

We will support the positive things of the Congress. But we are opposing Congress at the same time because we won’t support the wrong deeds of the Congress. If they go in the right direction,we will support it, Yadav said.

Earlier in the day,Mulayam had said SP,a key outside supporter of the UPA government,is in the Opposition and will fulfil its role in that capacity.

Ramgopal also attacked Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal who had said no coal block had been cleared during his tenure.

Somebody had already given the clearance. The minister concerned who has accepted it,and has signed it,is responsible for this thing. The minister who has accepted it is responsible for it, he said.

On whether they would want to take Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with them if they form any ‘third front’,he said,It’s hypothetical question. We will take the right decision at the right time.

