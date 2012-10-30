Mayawati attacks SP government over law and order

Attacking the Samajwadi Party government over the law and order situation in the state,BSP President Mayawati today said the current regime has createdmassive insecurity and panic among the people.

A BSP release quoting the former chief minister said that communal tension in different parts of the state has not only resulted in loss of life and property but has also harmed amity and brotherhood in society which is very unfortunate and a matter of grave concern.

She said that crime control and law and order has been bad ever since Samajwadi Party came to power but now it is complete jungle and mafia raj in the state and the government appears to be totally inadequate to deal with it.

Referring to clashes in Mathura,Bareilly,Pratapgarh and Faizabad in the recent past,she said,since these places are very sensitive,strict measures should have been in place in these districts.

“But it is most unfortunate that the government remained impassive and lax on such sensitive issues and instead remained busy in making tall claims and promises and people believe that many more such incidents have taken place in these past few months”,she said.

Because of the prevailing tension,terror and law and order situation,the people of the state are experiencing great insecurity,she said,adding,that the attitude of the SP government has made police and administration inactive.

It is the police and administrative officers who are under pressure instead of the criminals,whereas in the BSP government there was total rule of law in the state.

The former chief minister also asked the SP government to take a lesson from her government and control the situation and give relief to common people.

