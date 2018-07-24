Uttar Pradesh: Youth held for ‘harassing’ minor girl

According to police, the youth had befriended the 17-year-old girl, belonging to another community, by identifying himself as Nishant. According to police, the youth had befriended the 17-year-old girl, belonging to another community, by identifying himself as Nishant.

Muzaffarnagar police Monday arrested a 22-year-old youth, Naushad, for allegedly harassing a minor girl and threatening to upload her photographs on social media. According to police, the youth had befriended the 17-year-old girl, belonging to another community, by identifying himself as Nishant.

The girl’s family had, on Sunday, filed a complaint against Naushad and his friend Salman at City Kotwali police station. Police have invoked POCSO Act.

When contacted, the victim’s mother said, “Recently, my daughter came to know about the identity of Naushad when she spotted him wearing a skull cap. Since then she started keeping distance from him.”

“Two days back, Naushad threatened my daughter to upload her picture on social media,” she alleged. Naushad was produced before a local court, which sent him to jail, SHO of City Kotwali police station Anil Kapervan said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App