Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur: ‘Want Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a maiden visit after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reached his parliamentary constituency of Gorakhpur. He addressed a gathering at Gorakhpur’s Maharana Pratap Inter College where he said he will implement PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. On occasion of his visit, posters of the priest-turned-politician donned walls and electricity poles in the city. Hundreds of people are also reportedly lined up outside the Gorakhnath temple, where the CM is scheduled to visit tonight. Adityanath, who is reported to remain in Gorakhpur till Sunday, will also visit temples in the city.

Here are the highlights:

6:40 pm: Rs 1 lakh aid to Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, says Adityanath.

6:39 pm: We have made anti Romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh active. Girls and boys on roads together should not be troubled if its with consent: UP CM

6:34 pm: Our responsibility to ensure safety of women, says Adityanath.

6:33 pm: Development for all, and appeasement for none in UP, says Adityanath.

6:32 pm: Need to address regional imbalance in the state, says Adityanath.

6:29 pm: UP won’t be neglected any more, says Adityanath.

6:28 pm: Kahin bhi josh mein, hosh na khone ki stithi nahin aani chahiye. Ye hum sabki zimmedari hai: Yogi Adityanath, UP CM in Gorakhpur

6:27 pm: No one should take law into their own hands, says Adityanath.

6:26 pm: Will take up the development challenge in the state, says Adityanath.

6:22 pm: There will be no Goondaraj, no differences in the name of caste, class or religion. There will only be development for all, says Adityanath.

6:22 pm: Promise development for all, says Adityanath.

6:20 pm: Will implement PM Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas in the state.

6:15 pm: ‘UP has been deprived till now’, says Adityanath.

6:12 pm: Thank 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh for choosing me, says Adityanath.

6:17 pm: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s address at Gorakhpur’s Maharana Pratap Inter College

