Uttar Pradesh: Woman shot dead five days after she got triple talaq over phone

An FIR has been lodged against Mannan's elder brother Danish and younger brother Mustakeem on murder charges at the Shahaganj police station on a complaint by the victim's brother, Abu Zar of Azamgarh.

No arrest has been made so far. (Representational Image)

Five days after she was reportedly given triple talaq over phone by her Dubai-based husband, a 30-year-old woman was shot dead while she was returning home on a tempo in Shahaganj area of Jaunpur district on Tuesday. Mohammad Mannan, husband of the woman Irfana, works as a labourer in Dubai.

Station House Officer, Shahaganj police station,Jai Prakash Singh, said that when Irfana was on way home on a tempo on Tuesday afternoon and the vehicle halted at Mullahpur village, two youths came on a motorcycle and shot her.

