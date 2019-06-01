Uttar Pradesh: Woman shot, 3 of her brothers held

IN A case of honour killing, a woman who had married a man belonging to another community was shot dead and her husband was shot at when they returned to their village in Bareilly district Thursday. Police arrested three brothers of the deceased while her father and three other brothers have also been named in the case.

The woman, Nargis (21), and her husband Ram Kishore, a Dalit, had come to Sahabganj village to visit the latter’s parents along with their four-month-old daughter, nearly a year after their marriage.

Nargis was shot in the head and also attacked with an axe, causing injuries on her hands and face. Ram Kishore suffered a minor gunshot injury.

Based on Ram Kishore’s complaint, a case was registered against 15 persons, including Nargis’ father Qutubuddin, mother Sabri and her six brothers, said Sudesh Sirohi, SHO, Kularia police station. The other accused were her relatives and neighbours, the SHO added.

On Friday, the police arrested victim’s three brothers, Shamsher (28), Asgar (23) and Akbar (25) near Bahuaa market in Kularia area, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Sansar Singh.

Police claimed to have recovered a countrymade pistol and an axe allegedly used in the attack from them.

“All three are prime accused in the murder case and were produced before a local court, which sent them to jail,” said SHO.

Circle Officer, Nawabganj area, Jagmohan Butola, said, Nargis had eloped with Ram Kishore, a neighbour, in April last year.