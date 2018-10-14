Uttar Pradesh: Woman sets self, 4 children on fire in Hamirpur

Police said no FIR had been registered so far as no complaint had been filed. Police said no FIR had been registered so far as no complaint had been filed.

A 28-year-old woman set herself and her four minor children on fire at a village in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening, allegedly after a heated argument with her husband. While one-year-old Divyansh died on the spot, Premwati, her daughters Sneha (3) and Sapna (7) and son Prashant (5) succumbed to their injuries later.

Police said no FIR had been registered so far as no complaint had been filed. “Around 6 pm Friday, we got information of the incident that took place in Amgaanv village. What we know so far is that she had an argument with her husband Dharam Pal (30) earlier that day. She tied the hands and legs of her children, poured kerosene on them and then set them and herself on fire,” said SP Hemraj Meena. SHO at Raath police station Pankaj Kumar Pandey said Dharam Pal was at the fields at the time.

“On seeing the flames, local residents rushed to rescue them but the fire was huge. We too rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The youngest of the children, Divyansh, was already dead. We took the others to the local community health centre where Sapna died. The rest were referred to Jhansi medical college but Premvati and Sneha died on the way. Prashant was referred to Gwalior hospital, but he too could not be saved and died during treatment,” said SHO Pandey.

