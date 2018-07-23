Uttar Pradesh: Woman goes to police with foetus, alleges rape

The victim’s mother filed a complaint in this regard with the local police station on Friday following which the man was arrested, police said. The victim’s mother filed a complaint in this regard with the local police station on Friday following which the man was arrested, police said.

An 18-year-old Dalit woman Saturday went to Hasanpur police station in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh with a foetus and lodged a complaint, alleging that she was raped and then made to consume pills that terminated her five-month pregnancy.

Her family claimed they did not know about the alleged rape incident or her pregnancy. “On Thursday she started screaming in pain,” said her father. “After a while she delivered a stillborn.”

“We didn’t go to the hospital as my daughter was fine. She and I decided to lodge a case,” he said. “We took the foetus with us to prove our account,” he said.

The family accused local resident Manoj, 22, also a Dalit, of the rape. He is absconding. Police have lodged as FIR against him.

SHO Devendra Kumar Sharma said, “The woman said that around six months back, when she went to answer nature’s call, Manoj raped her. She did not tell anyone because he would threaten her”. “She said that on July 13, when Manoj learnt of her pregnancy, he reached her home when she was alone and forced her to take contraceptive pills,” the SHO said.

Circle officer Ajay Kumar said, “As per preliminary probe, Manoj and the woman knew each other. When she found she was pregnant, she told him that they have to marry.” The woman’s father, however, said she was not in a relationship with Manoj.

