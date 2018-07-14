Uttar Pradesh: Woman burnt alive after resisting gangrape in Sambhal

The charred body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem. (Source: Twitter/ANI) The charred body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

A woman was burnt alive by unidentified miscreants in Sambhal of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. The woman was allegedly trying to resist a gangrape attempt, following which she was set on fire. The police has asked the bereaved family to file an FIR and assured that action would be taken in the case. The charred body of the victim has been sent for postmortem.

Sambhal: A woman was allegedly burned to death by unidentified people after she resisted a gang rape. Police say,”We have asked the family to file an FIR after which we’ll take action. Accused will be nabbed soon. Rest of the action will be taken after post-mortem report comes.” pic.twitter.com/Rl9YreGV34 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 14, 2018

“We have asked the family to file an FIR after which we’ll take action. Accused will be nabbed soon. Rest of the action will be taken after post-mortem report comes,” police told ANI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd