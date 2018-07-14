Follow Us:
Saturday, July 14, 2018
Uttar Pradesh: Woman burnt alive after resisting gangrape in Sambhal

The police have asked the bereaved family to file an FIR and assured that action will be taken in the case. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2018 8:55:47 pm
sambhal woman burnt, woman burnt alive, sambhal rape and murder, Sambhal crime, Uttar Pradesh woman burnt, Indian Express news The charred body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

A woman was burnt alive by unidentified miscreants in Sambhal of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. The woman was allegedly trying to resist a gangrape attempt, following which she was set on fire. The police has asked the bereaved family to file an FIR and assured that action would be taken in the case. The charred body of the victim has been sent for postmortem.

“We have asked the family to file an FIR after which we’ll take action. Accused will be nabbed soon. Rest of the action will be taken after post-mortem report comes,” police told ANI

