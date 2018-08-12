Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten to death over dowry

The woman’s husband and mother-in-law were arrested. (Representational Image) The woman’s husband and mother-in-law were arrested. (Representational Image)

A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her in-laws and husband over dowry at a village in Shamli district, police said Sunday. The incident took place last evening at Abdan Nagar village. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s father, a case was registered against her father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and husband at the Jhinjhana police station, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

The woman’s husband and mother-in-law were arrested. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, he said. The complainant has alleged that his daughter was being harassed over dowry since her marriage in 2015, the officer said.

