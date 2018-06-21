Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
  • Uttar Pradesh: Woman alleges rape by Shiv Sena activist

Uttar Pradesh: Woman alleges rape by Shiv Sena activist

According to a complaint filed by the Aligarh-based woman, she had gone to a hospital in Vrindavan where her money and mobile phone were stolen. On advice of some locals, she visited Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Pujari to seek help.

By: PTI | Mathura | Published: June 21, 2018 12:00:01 am
The woman had went to Pujari to seek financial help. (Representational Image)

A woman who had gone to a Shiv Sena activist to seek financial help was allegedly raped by him, police said Wednesday. According to a complaint filed by the Aligarh-based woman, she had gone to a hospital in Vrindavan where her money and mobile phone were stolen. On advice of some locals, she visited Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Pujari to seek help.

Pujari dragged the woman inside his house and raped her, the police said. He has been arrested and further investigation was on, the police said.

