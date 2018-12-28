Uttar Pradesh wants everyone to come together to defeat BJP: Congress

A day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sent warning signals to the Congress and welcomed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s efforts at building a non-Congress, non-BJP alliance, the Congress on Thursday said the people of Uttar Pradesh want “everybody to come together” to defeat the BJP.

Advertising

UP Congress president Raj Babbar also played down Akhilesh’s unhappiness with the Congress for not making his party’s lone MLA in Madhya Pradesh a minister, saying people hold grudges against their dear ones and not against strangers. He said the Congress leadership would have taken note of his grievance.

“If one is aggrieved with one’s dear ones… nothing much should be read into it. One can hold a grudge only with one’s dear ones and not with strangers,” Babbar told The Indian Express.

On ministership in Madhya Pradesh, he said it is the prerogative of the CM. “I think if he has said something, I am sure it must have been taken note of…,” he said.

Advertising

On the grand alliance in UP, he said, “I am hopeful because people want everybody to be together to defeat the BJP.”

Sources in the Congress said informal channels of communication are open with the SP and BSP, and that they were confident that seat-sharing would be done amicably. Asked about ‘plan B’ for the Congress if it is kept out of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, Babbar said he does not believe in “ifs and buts” and things will fall in place soon.