Uttar Pradesh: Wanted man killed in police encounter in Ghaziabad, kin call it fake

A wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh was allegedly killed in a police encounter after midnight Thursday in Ghaziabad’s Koyal Enclave, police said.

According to police, Meherban, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, had around 29 cases pending against him, including one of murder and several attempt to murder cases, and “was even awarded a life sentence” in one of the cases.

The accused was intercepted by Ghaziabad Police near Koyal Enclave in a car with his associates at 12.25 am, following an alert by the Noida Special Task Force (STF) about spotting the accused near Bhopura in Ghaziabad during routine checking, officers said. Police said Meherban opened fire when he was signalled to stop, following which officers chased his car to an abandoned building.

“A Noida STF officer was injured during the firing. In self defence, the police officers also returned fire. One accused got injured while two others managed to escape,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Ghaziabad.

Meherban was rushed to a government hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

One rifle, two country-made pistols and around 21 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the car he was travelling in, police said.

Meanwhile, Meharban’s kin, who claimed his body after post-mortem Thursday evening and took it back to Bulandshahr to perform the last rites, alleged that the encounter was “fake”, and that he was killed as a result of rivalry between two families.

Zaheed Khan (25), a labourer, who allegedly witnessed the encounter, said he heard 10 gun shots fired a little after midnight.