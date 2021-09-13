Uttar Pradesh: Village ex-pradhan’s son shot dead in his sleep

A 44-year-old son of the former village head of Kanhad village in Baghpat district was shot dead at his house late Saturday night, said police.

Sehdev Singh was shot in his sleep, the said, adding that he was alone in the house as his wife had gone to her parents’ home four days ago.

According to the family’s complaint to the police, Sehdev’s neighbour, Rupak, had threatened to kill him during an altercation on September 10. “We are conducting raids to nab Rupak,” said ASP Anand Kumar Mishra.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two persons for allegedly giving shelter to the main accused in the murder of BJP leader Atmaram Tomar. “They have confessed to giving shelter to the accused assailants — Praveen and Balram — for a day after the murder on September 9,” a senior officer said, adding that police have recovered the car of the BJP leader.